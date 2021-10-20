EndSARS: Falz insists on protest, gives directives

Popular Nigerian rapper, Folarin Falana, popularly known as Falz, has insisted that the protest to commemorate the first anniversary of the #EndSARS must go ahead.

Falz, on his Instagram page, said those who were said to have been killed on October 20, 2020 must be remembered.

He has directed Nigerians to come out and participate in the EndSARS memorial car procession taking place on October 20, 2021.

He said there will be no protest but a procession of Nigerians through the Lekki tollgate in Lagos State.

He wrote: “We will never ever forget that Innocent Nigerian citizens waved flags and sang till they were shot at, injured, and killed.

“We must never forget we are rolling up in cars tomorrow to drive through the tollgate. We know their way, so a procession of cars is the safest option to minimize police harassment.”

Falz assured those participating of safety in their cars.

He said: “We will stay in our vehicles throughout. We have rides for people that need them.

“Each and everyone’s safety is very important so please let’s move together.”