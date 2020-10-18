A former State Coordinator of the Federal Inland Revenue Service for Delta, Edo and Rivers States, Hon. Joel-Onowakpo Thomas, has called on Nigerians protesting police brutality and extortion with the hashtag: #EndSARS, to discontinue the protest before it further degenerates.

Tens of thousands of Nigerian youths have been on the street for over one week, calling for an end to police brutality, extortion and justice for victims of the atrocities of the outlawed Special Anti-Robbery Squad.

The protests, which is gathering momentum each passing day, is also being held in several countries outside the shores of Nigeria.

But worried about the violence, which has characterised the protests in some part of the country, Thomas, a chieftain of the All Progressives Congress, who had served as Chairman, Delta State Board of Internal Revenue, urged the protesters to take a cue from what happened in Syria where a similar protest snowballed into a civil war in the country.

Reacting to journalists queries if truly it was time to end the protests, Thomas said: “Of course.

“Otherwise, it degenerates and nobody will remember the reason for the protest.

“Is anybody still talking about the protest in Syria, which led to the war for over 10 years?

“Are they still talking about removing the president or election in Syria?

“Remember Syria is a very small country compared to Nigeria.”

He said so long the Nigerian authorities and President Muhammadu Buhari have kick started the process of addressing the issues raised by the #EndSARS protesters, there should not be any need for over stretching the issues that are currently being handled.

While aligning himself to calls for total reformation of the Nigeria Police Force, with improved welfare package and bringing justice to victims of SARS atrocities, which were the core reasons for the protest, Thomas urged the protesters to put the political stability of the nation first and stop the protests, which he said are capable of truncating the country’s democracy.

He contended that President Buhari has agreed to the demands of the protesters and was already sorting out the vexed issues, hence it is necessary to discontinue the protests to save the country from downing.

He said: “I wish to align myself with the urgent need for total reformation of Nigeria Police.

“EndSARS alone will not give the desired result.

“An improved welfare package will be the step in the right direction.

“A word of caution: The President and Civil Societies should listen to each other.

“The stability of the country is very important.

“Our democracy is under threat!

“We should not overstretch an issue if it is being handled.

“Remember this is how it all started in Syria.

“You have made your point.

“It is time to articulate your demands and sit down with government to implement these before the essence of this struggle is abused.”

Meanwhile, Thomas, who hails from Isoko, has condemned the reported gruesome murder of nine persons by yet-to-be established assailants in the oil bearing community of Oleh in Delta State.

The deceased were reportedly killed in their farm land located between Oleh and Ozoro on the heels of the festering land dispute between Oleh and Ozoro, both oil producing communities in the state, on Friday.

Reacting to the killings, Onowakpo, in a post made on his Twitter handle, called on the Delta State Government and security agencies to unravel the circumstances surrounding the killings with the view of fishing out the perpetrators.

He tweeted: “What has happened in the Isoko ethnic nationality where unknown person(s) have killed over nine(9) indigenes of Oleh community in the most cruel manner as a result of land dispute is condemnable.”

The APC candidate for the 2019 Isoko Federal Constituency election, said the attack was alien to the people, noting that the incident needed to be thoroughly investigated.

He added: “This is alien to the Isoko people and should be condemned by all well meaning persons. I am appealing to the State Government and the Security agencies to get to the root of this immediately to avoid a complete breakdown of law and order.”

While saying that the incident was condemnable, Thomas, however condoled the bereaved families and appealed to residents of both communities to remain calm and allow government handle the situation to avoid break down of law and order.