Enugu State lawmaker, Hon. Bibian Anekwe, has accused singers Phyno and Flavour of using the #EndSARS protest to blackmail the Enugu State Government.

Anekwe sponsored a billboard with Phyno and Flavour’s faces, asking them to go to their state of origin.

The words written on the billboard: “Don’t use #EndSARS protest to blackmail Enugu State Government. Go to your state. Our Governor is working.”

Phyno and Flavour, are both from Anambra State, but were born and raised in Enugu State.

Meanwhile, singer Patoranking shared the billboard and wrote: “This is so shameful and I would advise, you use the same energy to End police brutality in Enugu State…Enugu people deserve better…Nigerians deserve better #endsars #Endpolicebrutality.”