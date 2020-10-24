The Ekiti State Commissioner of Police, Sunday Mobayo, has sued for peace in Ekiti State.

The Commissioner said this in a statement on Saturday in Ado-Ekiti, the state capital.

Mobayo said it was obvious that the #EndSARS protest has been hijacked and hoodlums are currently using the opportunity to cause violence and civil disobedience.

He advised the youths in the state to embrace peace, especially as the Federal Government was working on their requests and has promised to see to all their grievances.

And most notably as the Ekiti State Government has set the ball rolling to ensure that their requests are adequately attended to.

Mobayo said: “I advise Ekiti youths to give peace a chance in their respective communities and not be allowed to be used as agents of crime.

“At present, Ekiti Government has set up a Judicial Panel of Enquiry to look into the cases of abuses, extra-judicial acts and general misconduct which led to the protest.

“And has also put in place a restitution fund to compensate for the losses of the victims of such abuses.

“So the youths should give government a chance to act on the situation.”

The Ekiti Police chief equally warned youths in the state to desist from any form of hooliganism, arson and looting as the Ekiti State Police Command will not tolerate any public violence in the state.

Mobayo therefore advised the youth to allow government to take progressive action to move the state forward.