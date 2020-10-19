The Edo State Government on Monday constituted a 12-man judicial panel of inquiry to investigate allegations of police brutality and extrajudicial killings in the state.

The Secretary to the State Government, Osarodion Ogie, who announced the setting up of the panel in a statement, said it had 90 days within which to complete its assignment.

Ogie said the panel was constituted in response to the yearnings of the Nigerian youth, as articulated in the demands of the #EndSARS protesters.

The News Agency of Nigeria reports that the panel is chaired by Justice Ada Ehigiamusoe, while Joyce Ugbodaga will serve as secretary.

Other members of the panel were Bishop Feb Idahosa, representing the clergy; Francis Osayi (ASUU); Osahon Obasuyi (National Youth Council); Prest Aigbokhian (Civil Society); and Uloaku Uzamere (National Council for Women Society).

The panel also has Pius Efofan (NANS); Pius Okpere (#EndSARS Movement); Kola Edokpayi (#EndSARS Movement); Felicia Monyei (Ministry of Justice); and a representative of the security agencies as members.

Ogie listed the terms of reference of the panel to include: to receive complaints and petitions from the general public, particularly victims or relatives of victims of police brutality and extra-judicial killings.

According to him, the panel is also to recommend measures, including compensation and restitution, investigation and prosecution, as the circumstances warrant.

Others were to advice on compensation or restitution to the victims, or where the victim had been killed, to the family of the victim, based on condition which shall be clearly laid out by the committee and ensure that compensation was paid within 14 days of the decision to compensate.

The SSG said the panel would additionally recommend and direct the state Attorney-General to immediately prosecute all persons responsible for the various crimes committed.

The panel was expected also to recommend measures to forestall reoccurrences in the future and make any other recommendations to government in furtherance of its mandate.

Ogie, who said, that all hearings would be open to the general public, urged all interested persons to send their complaints, petitions and suggestions to the panel.

He said: “The Edo government fully subscribes to the ideals of the #EndSARS movement, which is driven by the desire for a new Nigeria, where no man or woman will be oppressed and where all can realise their potentials.

“The reform and repositioning of the Nigerian Police Force is an integral part of this move.

“We call on the Federal Government to speedily intervene and take immediate and concrete measures to strengthen the Nigerian Police Force.

“The Federal Government should also ensure that all officers and men of the Nigerian Police Force conduct themselves in a humane and efficient manner, in line with international best practices.”