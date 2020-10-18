As the protest against the Special Anti-Robbery Squad has taken a new dimension in some parts of the country, leading to the killings of some protesters, a chieftain of the All Progressives Congress in Niger State, Comrade Jonathan Vatsa, has cautioned President Muhammadu Buhari against using the Military or force on the peaceful protesters across the country.

He warned that such action will be counter productive at the end and may lead to unforeseen fears.

Vatsa, a former Commissioner for Information and Culture in Niger State, was over the weekend reacting to the killings of some protesters by security agents in Edo, Taraba and Lagos States and other parts of the country.

While speaking to newsmen, he warned that peaceful protests all over the world is a fundamental right of the citizens against any perceived bad system like the “inhuman and unprofessional attitude of the SARS”.

He urged President Buhari not to be deceived by “any sycophant” to resort to the use of force against the #EndSARS protesters, stressing: “Governance world over is about the people, so therefore when the people are peacefully demanding a change of a bad system, you don’t kill them.

“It will be a serious political error to use either the same Police or the Military against the protesters.

“That is what the enemies want and we must not fall into their hands if not I am afraid.

“The eruption of protests by different groups across the country is a clear sign that something is fundamentally wrong with the system at the moment, and the pool are beginning to ask questions.

“In the entire South there is #EndSARS protests.

“In the far North, they are demanding end to insurgency and insecurity and in the North Central they are demanding end to banditry, end to bad roads and poor electricity supply.

“This is the time for the government to begin to take stock.

“We can no longer continue to pretend that things are working.

“The system is failing.

“We couldn’t provide the change that we promised Nigerians.

“That is the truth.”

The APC stalwart however said that he is not surprised at the different protests by different group across the country, adding: “We sowed the seed of protests in 2014/2015 to draw the attention of the world to a failing system.

“Now we are reaping it.

“So the President must handle it with care.”

Vatsa, who is the Coordinator, Public Affairs to Governor Abubakar Sani Bello, strongly believes that the deteriorating situation of everything in the country today is fuelling the protests.

According to Vatsa: “Our situation in Niger State today is better imagined than experienced.

“The Federal Government has abandoned the people to their fate after it enjoyed our massive supports.

“Today we cannot boast of any good federal road in the state.

“The Electricity supply, despite the state’s contribution to power generation in the country, is nothing to write home about.

“Less than six hours of electricity a day.

“This is quite unfortunate.”