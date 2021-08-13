EndSARS documentary, ‘Fallen heroes’, to premiere August 28

A documentary inspired by the alleged shooting of #EndSARS protesters on the night of October 20, 2020 at the Lekki toll plaza, Lagos, is set to premiere on August 28.

The information was disclosed in a press release sent to The Eagle Online, by Olajide Quadri, the spokesman to Meroestream, a streaming platform where the film will be released.

According to the producer, Seun Oloketuyi, it is an honour to premiere the documentary on Meroestream and share his work with the international film community.

The Eagle Online reported in October 2020 the shooting of unarmed #EndSARS protesters at the Lekki Tollgate.

Though the incident left heated controversies in its wake as opinions were divided on the actual figure of casualties recorded, the documentary is aimed at remembering those who paid the ultimate price in the fight to end injustice and police brutality.

The trailer of the film will be available on Meroestream’s social media platforms as from August 26.

The statement reads: “It is a relevant and timely documentary that narrates the brutal force of the defunct Special Anti-robbery Squad (SARS) against the Nigerian youths who have been maimed and gruesomely murdered for decades.

“The documentary is amplifying the conversation and revival of the debate about EndSARS, and the surrounding factors that necessitated the movement which is still with us today, highlighting voices that inspire and drive positive democratic change in Nigeria.

“This is a fitting reminder of the power to make a change, when we stand up for justice.”