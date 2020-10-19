One of the leaders of the #EndSARS protest in Osun State, Omolola Pedro, has said five persons, including their Disc Jockey, lost their lives during the protest in Osogbo that turned violent on Saturday.

Pedro disclosed this on Sunday when he spoke with newsmen following the violence that attended the protest after an address by the State Governor, Adegboyega Oyetola.

Among those who died at the protest, Pedro said, were the DJ at the event, simply identified as Mutiu, one Lekan and two other unidentified persons.

He said: “Five people died: our DJ, one Mutiu, Lekan and two others that we don’t have their identities yet.”