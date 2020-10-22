The Deputy Inspector-General of Police, Research and Planning, Leye Oyebade, and the Commissioner of Police, Lagos State, Hakeem Odumosu, moved round some volatile areas within the state to clear the obstructions on major roads in order to create access for motorists and other road users, especially those one essential services.

A statement by the spokesman of the Command, Olumuyiwa Adejobi, on Thursday, said the clearance operation was carried out on Thursday.

Adejobi said the initiative was borne out of the need to clear the roads of barricades and taking charge of security of lives and property in Lagos State due to the prevailing violent attacks on lives and property of the police, government and private individuals, leaving many lives and property lost and damaged.

Adejobi said the police chiefs visited some strategic places, particularly the attacked Nigerian Correctional Custodial Centre, Ikoyi, which was partly set on fire by the hoodlums, to assess the extent of the damage and fortify the security of the centre to prevent jail break.

He explained that the areas where the police chiefs cleared barricades included Falomo Roundabout, Sura-Adeniji, Ilubinrin end of the Third Mainland Bridge, Iyana Oworo, Gbagada end of Ikorodu Expressway, Oju Elegba (Surulere) and Apongbon Bridge on Lagos Island.

According to Adejobi, Odumosu, who appreciated the DIG for his sterling leadership qualities and efforts in making sure that normalcy is restored to Lagos, condemned continuous attacks on police stations and public facilities, as Ikotun Police Station was set ablaze on Thursday by the hoodlums.

He also warned that the command will neutralise any moves that can jeopardise security architecture vis-a-vis maintenance of law and order in Lagos State.

He added that the CP further charged police officers and other security agents to be resolute in protection of live, property and restoration of peace and public safety in the state.