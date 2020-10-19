Former presidential aspirant, Adamu Garba, and media personality, Dele Momodu, have tackled each other publicly over the current state of the nation.

The face-off followed Momodu’s retweeting of a video of #EndSARS protesters dancing to veteran singer Eedris Abdulkareem’s song: “Jaga-Jaga.”

The video, however, did not go down well with Garba, who alleged that the music is aimed at de-marketing Nigeria.

Garba tweeted: “Nigerian can never ever be jagaga. Maybe the singer is. Nigerian leaders at all levels can be jagaga but Nigeria cannot and will never ever be Jagaga. Nigeria is a nation of promise and will rise into its greatest potential soon. Down with de-marketers of Nigeria!”

While reacting to his comment, Momodu asked Garba to listen to the lyrics, which centred on the country being run down by selfish and incompetent leaders.

He said: “Pls ask for the lyrics of the song, perhaps you will understand and appreciate the fact that a country that is blessed with some of the greatest humans on earth has been run down in most indices of human development by selfish and incompetent leaders!”

Momodu’s reaction, however, made Garba accused him of promoting divisive action, just like Nnamdi Kanu.

Garba’s tweet: “Dear Egbon @DeleMomodu,

I tried hard not to engage you because of your past commitments during 1992 struggle, as my elder. However, recently, I cannot fully differentiate your divisive action against Nigeria & that of @MaziNnamdiKanu.

“Though I know you meant well for Nigeria but as one of the stakeholders in Nigeria today, your inactions to the dignity of Nigeria may derail your legacies from people like us who see you are a good role model.

“I advise you, as your younger brother, to find it in your conscience to be kind to Nigeria that gave you so much.”

Momodu’s comparison to Kanu made him fire back at Garba by asking if the good behaviour he is recommending or promoting is the same one that allows bandits to overrun some substantial parts of Nigerian soil or the ones that allows some hardened criminals to run riots and be pampered while smaller flies are killed with sledgehammers.

Garba however, defended his comment by saying security is a collective effort.

He said: “Sir @DeleMomodu, I believe you are too big to assume the thinking of seating idle so that the country can do everything for me because ‘I am a citizen.

“You know well that security is a collective effort, more so, information propaganda aid in a or loss. Why propagate negatives?

“You went so extreme, as an elder statesman, you should do a whole lot to encourage good behaviour among the future generations of Nigeria while conducting peaceful protest.

“You should not be a party to making this country look bad however you hate the current leadership.

“I think somehow Egbon @DeleMomodu, maybe due to the tension in the country, you have erred in understanding that helping to publish successes of the bad actors is indirectly destroying the moral of the good actors, as a case in point, the democratically elected Govt. Thank you.”