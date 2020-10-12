Ace musician, David Adeleke, has stormed Abuja in support of the #EndSARS protest.

Popularly known as Davido, the musicians stormed the Nigerian capital in company with his Social Media Manager, Sharon Adeleke.

One of his ports of call was the office of the Inspector General of Police, Mohammed Adamu, at the Force Headquarters.

He had a meeting with Adamu.

This was as the widespread protest against the scrapping of the Special Anti-Robbery Squad spread despite Sunday’s announcement by Adamu disbanding the unit.

In Lagos, traffic snarl across the city was the hallmark of the protest.

In Osogbo, the Osun State capital, the protest was also taken to the Osun State Government Secretariat.

The protest equally continued in Abuja.