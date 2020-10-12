Nigerian singer, David Adeleke, popularly known as Davido, has denied participating in the #EndSARS protest during a meeting with the police hierarchy.

The meeting was held on Tuesday at the Force Headquarters in Abuja.

During the meeting with the Force Public Relations Officer, Frank Mba, Davido was heard saying he didn’t participate in the protest, but identified with the protesters because some of them are his fans.

Meanwhile, Davido’s denial generated a lot of mixed reactions from Nigerians.

Here are some tweets: @MrOdanz: “Davido denial, however, generated a lot of mixed reactions from Nigerians.

“Davido said he is not part of the #ENDSARS protest. Davido said he only came to Abuja to meet his fans and calm them down.

“Nigerians, we are on our own in this struggle. No celebrity is representing us or speaking to us. The police will address us when they’re tired of games.”

@prettygirlnenx: “Ain’t nobody tell me nothing. @davido’s statement was diplomatic and smart and saved him from so many!! Only people who understand the law would understand this!!”

@deslynjay: “Just like Peter denied Jesus, @davido denies joining Endsars protesters while in a meeting at @PoliceNG IGP office today… #SARSMUSTEND.”