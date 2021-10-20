EndSARS: CSO wants FG to prosecute erring security officers

Civil Society Organisation under the auspices of Action Group on Free Civic Space has called on the Federal Government to bring to book all erring security officers indicted at the various Judiciary Commission of Inquiry on the End SARS movement.

The Action Group comprises Building Blocks for Peace Foundation, Spaces for Change, Youth and Environment Advocacy Centre, Foundation for Environmental Rights Advocacy, World Impact Development Foundation (WIDAF) and Entrepreneurship Initiative for African Youths.

Mr Rafiu Adeniran Lawal of Building Blocks for Peace Foundation and Godwin Kingsley of WIDEF on behalf of the group, made the call at a news conference on Wednesday, in Abuja.

The group recalled that in 2020, there was an eruption of one of the most powerful mass movements in the history of the country known as the #EndSARS Movement.

“The National Executive Council had directed state governments to constitute Judicial Panel of Inquiry to investigate complaints against the now disbanded SARS and other police units.

“Though we gathered here today to reflect on the event of last year, we should also initiate conversation that will hopefully proffer fresh ideas for reforms on the systematic challenges in law enforcement, social justice, rule of law and accountability.

“However, we urge the Federal Government to recommit to its primary obligation to citizens by bringing to book all erring security officers indicted at the various Judicial Commissions of Inquiry.

“We want government to restore hope to victims of police brutality by implementing the recommendations for compensation submitted by the Panel.

“The government should engage in dialogue with all aggrieved parties and stakeholders to chart a new path to resolve the insecurity challenges and ethic discontent that ails the country,” they said.

The group also called for the release of all #EndSARS protesters still unlawfully detained for daring to challenge police brutality.

However, the group disclosed that it had started discussion with the Police in 2020, and submitted its finding to the Police Service Commission.

The group stressed that they were looking forward to a peaceful dialogue with relevant authorities to resolve all the issues.

The members also explained that they would use international instruments to present the issues, adding that the #EndSARS is an international movement to portray the plight of the young people in Nigeria.