A Chief Magistrate Court in Abuja has ordered the Commissioner, Federal Capital Territory Police Command to commence the investigation of the Senior Pastor of Daystar Christian Centre, Pastor Sam Adeyemi, and 49 others accused of promoting the #EndSARS movement.

The order was given by Magistrate Omolola Akindele following a criminal complaint filed by an activist, Kenechukwu Okeke, following the massive destruction that attended the #EndSARS protest.

Akindele, in a letter to the CP by the Court Registrar, gave the police two weeks to conclude the investigation and submit its report.

The letter said: “I am directed by the Presiding Chief Magistrate II, his worship, Hon. Omolola Tolulope Akindele, sitting at Chief Magistrate Court 2, Wuse Zone 6, FCT Abuja, to write to your office to investigate the above-mentioned case and report back within two weeks for proper adjudication of the case.”

Apart from Adeyemi, others sued by Okeke include former Super Eagles ace playmaker, Nwankwo Kanu; and activist, Aisha Yesufu.

Others included musicians: Damini Ogulu, popularly known as Burna Boy; David Adeleke, aka Davido; Folarin Falana also known as Falz; and comedians, Debo Adebayo, aka Mr Macaroni; and Maryam Akpaokagi also known as Taoma.

Other musicians sued include Peter and Paul Okoye; Innocent Idibia, aka Tuface; Bankole Wellington, popularly known as Banky W; Tiwa Savage; Michael Ajereh, aka Don Jazzy; and Yemi Alade.

Others include former Director-General of Bureau for Public Sector Reform, Dr. Joe Abah; journalist, Kiki Mordi; actors, Yul Edochie and Uche Jombo; social media influencers; Feyikemi Abudu, Olorunrinu Oduala, Pamilerin Adegoke, Japhet Omojuwa, Ayo Sogunro and Deji Adeyanju.

Okeke instituted the suit pursuant to sections 88, 109(a), 110(1)(c) of the Administration of Criminal Justice Act, 2015, adding in his supporting affidavit, that the defendants played active roles in the #EndSARS protest.

He said his properties were destroyed during the #EndSARS protest and those who backed it must be made to pay for it.