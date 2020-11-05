The National Council of Traditional Rulers of Nigeria on Thursday appealed to governments and all stakeholders to continue to dialogue with the youths and ensure their engagement in productive employment.

The council made the appeal in a communique issued at the end of its emergency national executive committee meeting in Abuja.

The communique was signed by the Etsu Nupe and Chairman, Coordinating Committee of the council, Alhaji Yahaya Abubakar.

The News Agency of Nigeria reports that the emergency meeting was chaired by the Sultan of Sokoto, Alhaji Sa’ad Abubakar III, and Co-chaired by the Ooni of Ife, Oba Adeyeye Enitan Ogunwusi Ojaja II.

NAN also reports that the emergency meeting was declared open by the Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Boss Mustapha.

The council noted that the recent #EndSARS protest by some youths across the country had exposed the gap in the nation’s plan for the youths and future of the country generally.

“The council noted the serious level of unemployment and the economic challenge facing citizenry, all of which led to youth restiveness and other security challenges.

“The council therefore calls on governments at all levels to ensure the proper implementation of laudable Federal Government employment programmes aimed at poverty alleviation and infrastructure development.”

The council resolved to continue to do its best to douse tension arising from the #EndSARS protest and expressed serious concerns with the hijacking of the peaceful protest by vandals and turning them into looting and destructions.

The council called on the security agencies not to allow the violence that trailed the protest to dampen their morale and urged them to be more proactive in their constitutional duties.

In the communique, the council lamented the continued impasse between the Academic Staff Union of Universities and the Federal Government that led to the lingering strike.

It appealed to both parties to reach a workable agreement to enable students and lecturers resume academic activities immediately.

The council resolved to remain non-partisan, respect the political diversity of the Nigerian people, treat them fairly and equitably as well as work towards ensuring that people are sufficiently educated to positively and meaningfully partake in the political process.