The Commissioner, Lagos State Police Command, Hakeem Odumosu, has been compelled by those those described as “aggressive #EndSARS protesters” at Okota to trek in the company of his senior officers for more than 10km in order to pay a visit to an assaulted grandma, Durojaiye Olaleye.

The incident, according to available information, occurred on Sunday when the CP went to see the grandma who was captured being assaulted on a viral video on the social media.

A statement by the spokesman of the Lagos State Police Command, Olumuyiwa Adejobi, said: “The Commissioner of Police, who had earlier been denied access at the Muritala Mohammed Airport tollgate in Ikeja by #EndSARS protesters, ran into a similar barricade at NNPC Junction, Okota, where the hyper-aggressive protesters insisted that CP Hakeem Odumosu and team highlight from their official cars and trek that long distance despite series of explanation and appeal on the command’s mission in the area.

“The Commissioner of Police, like every other officer in Lagos State, who has been professional in tolerating and managing several harassments, intimidations and provocations from the protesters, obliged and trekked for peace to reign.”

The visit to Olaleye was to sympathise and apologise to her and her family members after she was assaulted by a Police Officer, SP Tunji Ajakaiye, the Second-in-Command at the disbanded Anti-Kidnapping Unit, Surulere.

Odumosu said Olaleye has been queried and will face the Force Disciplinary Committee for appropriate punishment.

The police chief also condemned the unprofessional conduct of the senior officer, which he said was unbecoming of his status and contrary to the modern policing principles of the Inspector General of Police, Mohammed Adamu.

While assuring Lagosians of his commitment to sanitise the command, Odumosu encouraged members of the public to report all unprofessional conducts of police officers and men to the command for appropriate disciplinary actions.