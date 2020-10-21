The Commonwealth Medical Association has expressed serious concern over reports of assault and killing of some defenseless civilian protesters at Lekki in Lagos on Tuesday.

CMA President, Dr Osahon Enabulele, condemned the act in a statement on Wednesday in Awka.

Enabulele said the attention of the association was drawn to the “dastardly shooting and killing of #EndSARS protesters at the Lekki Toll Plaza in Lagos State by the Nigerian Army.

“We deeply regret the loss of lives and strongly condemn this unwarranted killing of civilian protesters and gross assault on their fundamental human and health rights.

“Aside from these despicable acts, which led to many casualties, the association views as most unfortunate and unacceptable, the prevention of ambulance services and medical care for the injured victims.

“We condole with the families of those killed at the Lekki Toll Gate and other parts of Nigeria and pray for the repose of their souls,” he said.

Due to the enormous human casualties and its implications for health and security, Enabulele urged the Federal Government to urgently calm the situation by arresting further intimidation, assaults and killing of peaceful protesters.

He called on the government to ensure the arrest of criminals and hoodlums who were attacking the peaceful demonstrators.

“We appeal to the government to ensure strict adherence to existing international treaties on fundamental human rights and international treaties that govern the treatment of civilians, as enshrined in the Geneva Declaration of 1949.

“We further urge the Nigerian government to take up the medical care of injured victims, guarantee unfettered access to physicians and healthcare workers to care for them.

“The CMA urges the government to bring all the culprits who perpetrated the shameful act to quick justice through transparent investigation and prosecution.”

Enabulele appreciated physicians and healthcare workers who provided medical care to the injured victims, and urged the leadership of the Nigerian Medical Association to sustain its roles in ensuring full medical and psychological rehabilitation of the injured.

He called on all parties involved to exercise restraint and embrace peaceful, constructive and altruistic dialogue, laced with respect for the rule of law, respect for human and health rights and the dignity of human lives.