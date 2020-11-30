The Association of Nigerian Chartered Architects has promised to offer free rebuilding technical services for damaged police stations and other government facilities which were destroyed during the recent #EndSARS protest.

Bodunrin Oguntoye , the association’s National Public Relations Officer, made the disclosure in a statement on Monday.

“ANCA in the light of the recent destruction of public structures resulting from the #ENDSARS protest took a bold step in initiating an intervention as a Corporate Social Responsibility to the Inspector General of Police.

“This is in line with the provisions of the ARCON Code of Professional Conduct and Ethics for the Architect and the Architectural Profession; Principles: 3.3.2 – 3.3.4.

“The intended assistance to the government in the rebuilding exercise of identified damaged public facilities across the country would come in the form of advisory consultancy and project management services.

“The intervention initiative is aimed at harnessing the strength of volunteers – architects, construction workers, building product manufacturers, interior designers, and other qualified allied building professionals to throw in their lot,’’ it stated.

The statement said that ANCA had paid a courtesy visit to the Inspector General of Police at the Nigeria Police Force Headquarters in Abuja.

“The occasion was used to formally present ANCA’s proposal for a Post-#EndSARS (disruption and destruction) intervention.

“The Principal Staff Officer to the IGP thereafter, expressed his gratitude to ANCA, on behalf of the entire Nigeria Police Force’s (NPF), for the gesture.

“The IGP was excited to learn about ANCA’s initiative,’’it stated.

The statement added that the Police leadership had promised to engage ANCA through the NPF logistics department as soon as an enumeration process was concluded.

It added that the three-man ANCA delegation was led by its National spokesman, Bodunrin Oguntoye alongside two other architects, Lanre Oyewale and Seye Aje.