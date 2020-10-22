The Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, has said President Muhammadu Buhari was yet to speak with him since Tuesday when men of the Nigerian Army shot at #EndSARS protesters in Lekki area of Lagos State.

Sanwo-Olu, who revealed this on Thursday in an interview with Arise Television, said he had made two attempts to speak with the President.

The Governor had two times after the shooting promised to take up the issue with President Buhari as he did not authorise the deployment of soldiers to disperse protesters at the Lekki Toll Gate.

He said his efforts so far had only yielded speaking with the President’s Chief of Staff, Prof. Ibrahim Gambari.

He told Arise TV on Thursday: “I made calls to the President twice yesterday but was told he wasn’t in the office.

“The second time, he was said to be at the FEC meeting.

“I haven’t spoken to him directly but I have reached the Chief of Staff to the President.”

Sanwo-Olu equally offered explanation on why the cameras at the tollgate, believed to be CCTV, were removed before the Army struck.

He also spoke on why the billboard at the tollgate, controlled by Loatsad Promomedia Limited, a company owned by Seyi Tinubu, son of the National Leader of the All Progressives Congress, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, was switched off alongside the streetlight in the area before the entry of the Army.

He said: “The cameras removed were not security cameras.

“It is a laser camera for cars.

“It picks tags for cars and plate numbers.

“It is not a security camera.

“It is an infrared camera.

“Security cameras are still available and that is what we are using for our own investigation.

“They did the removal because of curfew.

“As regards the light, LCC put off the light because of the curfew order issued by Lagos State Government.

“I have never spoken to the owner of the company (Tinubu’s son), I am very certain their decision was purely a corporate decision.

“I will not stop to continue to apologise to Lagosians.”

Sanwo-Olu promised to make the footage public.