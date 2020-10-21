The Management of Primero Transport Services (PTS) Ltd., an operator of Bus Rapid Transit (BRT), Lagos, has said it lost over N100 million in six days due to the #EndSARS protests.

Mutiu Yekeen, the Head, Corporate Communications, PTS, made the disclosure in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria in Lagos on Wednesday.

Yekeen said that the company made a lot of losses between October 16 and October 21.

He said that the management was not currently operating at any level because the protest in Ikorodu had been hard on its operations.

The spokesperson said that the BRT had not been operating since Friday, adding that the state government had also declared curfew which means no transporter could operate from 4p.m on Tuesday.

“We are hoping something better will come out of the situation because, presently, the situation has impacted negatively on our business in terms of revenue generation.

“We have lost over N100 million in the last six days but we decided to stop operations to avoid damage to our vehicles and also for the safety of commuters as an organisation.

“We value our customers more importantly; that is why we stopped operation due to volatility of the state, especially in Ikorodu.

“If you listen to the news this morning, you will discover that people cannot travel from Ikorodu to any part of Lagos,” he said.

Yekeen said the present situation in the country was having negative effect on its organisation while he prayed for peace in the country.