Former Nigeria Vice President, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar, has called for the reform of the Nigeria Police, adding that the disbandment of the Special Armed Robbery Squad unit by the Inspector General of Police, Mohammed Adamu, was in order.

Abubakar said this in Monday in Minna, the Niger State capital, where he met with former Military President, General Ibrahim Badamasi Babangida.

He said: “I have issued a press statement earlier to state my stand on the call for the ban of SARS.”

He said the SARS team had digressed from what the operatives were trained to do.

According to him: “The eventual banning of the unit by IGP is in order.

“The Police, especially the SARS unit, is no longer operating based on its mandate of securing the country and its citizens.

“It is unfortunate that men of the Police who were trained to protect the citizens have now turned their guns against unarmed citizens.

“They need to be more civil to Nigerians.”

Speaking on his visit to Babangida, Abubakar said it was a private visit.

Abubakar arrived the Minna airport to meet with Babangida at about 1.23pm.

He was accompanied by his wife, Titi Abubakar, and Senator Abdul Ningi.

He was received at the airport by former Niger State Governor, Dr. Mu’azu Babangida Aliyu, and other Peoples Democratic Party stalwarts in Niger State.