The Nigerian Army has said the Lagos State Government did not communicate with it after it shifted the time for the commencement of the curfew imposed on the state on October 20, 2020 following the hijacking of the #EndSARS protest.

Commander of the 81 Division, Military Intelligence Brigade, Victoria Island, Lagos, Brigadier General Ahmed Taiwo, disclosed this on Saturday before the Lagos Judicial Panel of Inquiry and Restitution for Victims of SARS Related Abuses and Other Matters.

The Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, had at about midday imposed a 24-hour curfew on the state beginning from 4pm.

However, the Lagos State Government was to later move the commencement of the curfew to 9pm.

Taiwo told the panel on Saturday: “Due to the urgency of the security situation in the state, the governor declared a 24-hour curfew which was supposed to start at 4pm.

“They wanted everyone off the streets to deal with the hoodlums, but after some observations the timing was shifted to 21:00 hours, but this timing was not communicated to the Nigerian Army.

“Be that as it may, we the Nigerian Army had already immediately deployed the 65 Battalion under the 81 Division Garrison to forestal all further violence and loss of lives.

“It is important to note that this deployment of troops, contrary to reports, was done throughout Lagos to activate Phase 4 of the Internal Security Operations.”

The officer told the panel that the Army had entered the Stabilisation Phase of the Internal Security Operations and had started recovering looted items when the Lagos State Government lifted the curfew without informing them.

Taiwo said: “We were still recovering a lot of looted items, which were given back to the owners on production of receipt or proof of ownership.

“If the curfew was not lifted, we would have recovered a 100 times more than the items we recovered.”