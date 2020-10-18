A platform of Northern Nigerian youths, Arewa Agenda, has said the rising insecurity in the country, most especially in the North, calls for greater concern.

It, however, pointed out that any clamour for change must adhere strictly to democratic tenets and processes.

The media advocacy platform and publication of young writers from the 19 northern states, believes that the #EndSARS protest is a great opportunity to challenge the system to address teething developmental issues.

Its Convener and Managing Editor, Mohammad Dahiru Lawal, at a press briefing in Kano on Sunday, said they have keenly observed how Nigeria’s anti-police brutality uprising and associated protests took various twists and turns since it was ignited by a single tweet early in the month.

Lawal, while commending the Federal Government for being prompt in addressing some security challenges, said based on feelers, especially among youths and elders, there is palpable fear that some of the campaigns may have sinister motives.

He noted: “We are concerned about the possible escalation towards a more violent situation, where innocent lives and properties will end up bearing the brunt, especially in view of the fact that uprisings have never augured in some instances across the continent.”

According to him, eight years after the Libyan uprising in 2011, the country continues to struggle to end its violent conflict and build state institutions.

He said: “Similarly, Tunisia’s fledgeling Democracy since the Arab spring of 2011 is still struggling with the economic crisis and political disaffection which continues to threaten the country’s stability.

“For a Nation with a more volatile sensibility, we cannot with our own hands, afford to subject our beloved country through the trauma of a similar torturous experience.

“Majority of our members and teeming population of Nigerians are victims of ASUU strike, prospective NYSC corps members who have been at home idling away and unemployed graduates with a passion for a better, united and peaceful nation but are living on the brink.”

Lawal explained that the overriding interest of their platform is to continue spurring the government to adopt practical and tactical approaches in tackling issues of concern “as was evidenced in a parley we convened last week in Kano with over a large number of participants including youth groups, media, civil society, academics and representatives of the security services from military and response agencies, where a Communique for the adoption of non-kinetic approach towards tackling insecurity in the country was adopted”.

Calling on young people never to relent in championing the cause of equity and justice, he further urged them to avoid the temptation of succumbing to devilish intents in capitalising on the protest for ulterior undertakings.

The Arewa Agenda boss then cautioned the government to avoid any form of violent crackdown against innocent citizens.