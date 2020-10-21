The All Progressives Congress, South Africa Chapter, on Wednesday urged political leaders to slash their salaries by 50 per cent to indicate to Nigerian youths that politicians were willing to create a positive change in the nation.

The Chairman of APC, South Africa Chapter, Bola Babarinde, made the appeal in a statement in Lagos following the spate of violence that greeted #EndSARS protest in some parts of the nation.

Babarinde said that #EndSARS movement was a call for a change from wicked ways and to embrace love in the nation and that for a start, the political class should lead the way.

“Our President, state governors and members of the National Assembly should slash their salaries and allowances by 50 per cent to indicate their willingness to create a positive change in the nation.

“This will encourage the youth to view their government as a listening one.

“In addition, there should be a human rights and reconciliation committee set up to address the various issues of police brutality and other human rights abuses.

“Adequate provision and compensation should also be given to the victims who have suffered untold loss and pains, while the commensurate punishments should be given to those who have been responsible for such pains and losses.

“Together, we can make Nigeria a better nation for all,” Babarinde said.

According to him, Nigeria has been witnessing a nationwide protest by youths calling for an end to the defunct Special Anti-Robbery Squad (SARS) due to their incessant brutality and abuse of human rights by the dreaded police unit.

He said the peaceful agitation by the youths had now been hijacked by hooligans and miscreants who foment violence, jailbreaks and arson.

“However, irrespective of this, Nigerian youths should not lose focus or become discouraged in their demand for a safe, prosperous and egalitarian society where justice, equity and prosperity are paramount and available for all citizens of the nation.

“A critical examination of the demands of the #EndSars movement by Nigerian youths indicates that all they are asking for is a nation where love reigns.

“This is clear on how they have been able to raise resources and mobilise logistics among each other during the protest without allowing tribal or religious differences to come into their protest.

“The youth are preaching love and Nigeria should embrace love as a slogan and practise everything that shows we love one another,” he added.

According to him, it is the lack of love that makes individuals who have been elected to represent the interests of their constituencies turn their back on their people and choose to instead to live fat on their misery.

“It is the lack of love that makes the few in position of power to hoard national resources for themselves and allow the nation to crumble into dereliction.

“It is the lack of love that makes a human being raise a gun and shoot a fellow human being in cold blood just because they belong to a law enforcement unit and thus see it as a criteria to misbehave and engage in extra-judicial killing.

“We have too many wicked people in this nation and their agenda is the same, which is to destroy, oppress and dehumanise their fellow beings.

“This set of people is in the political class, the police, military and in the business world,” Babarinde said.

The News Agency of Nigeria reports that the #EndSARS protest in Lagos took another dimension on Tuesday evening when soldiers allegedly shot protesters defying curfew at Lekki Toll Gate.

The development escalated violence in Lagos that led to massive destruction of public and private facilities and vehicles.