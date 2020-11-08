Some business tycoons in Anambra State have commenced the reconstruction of damaged police facilities in some communities and Local Government Areas in the state.

The business magnates, who prefer to remain anonymous, are renowned manufacturers, traders, community leaders and a businesswoman.

PRNigeria gathered that the affected police facilities for reconstructions are at Ichi in Nnewi North LGA; Oraifite in Ekwusigo LGA; Ukpor, Nnewi South LGA; Uli, Ihiala LGA; and Isiowulu in Idemili North LGA.

During the recent #EndSARS protests, 11 police stations were burnt and six vandalised, with the hoodlums carting away motorcycles, ammunition and other valuables.

While four police officers were confirmed dead and two others injured, over 20 vehicles were razed, including an Armoured Personnel Carrier and patrol vehicles.

When contacted, the state police spokesperson, SP Haruna Mohammed, told PRNigeria that business community volunteered to reconstruct the destroyed facilities as part of their social responsibility in promoting safety and security in the State.

Mohammed said Commissioner, Anambra State Police Command, John Abang, was moved by the patriotic gestures of the businessmen, hence appealing to his officers and men to resume work.

He said: “As you may be aware, the CP John Abang was impressed with the gesture of the business community that he tours police formations to interact and encourage officers and men to overcome the trauma and focus on their constitutional duties.

“While reconstruction works are ongoing at the affected areas, the Commissioner has directed the setting up of temporary operational bases to ensure immediate resumption of police duties this yuletide.”

The hoodlums, acting under the guise of the EndSARS protest, attacked police stations, public and private properties, which resulted in loss of lives, looting and wanton destruction of property in some parts of the country