EndSARS: Amnesty International reacts to Lagos panel report

Amnesty International has reacted to the report submitted to the Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, on the #EndSARS protest in the state in October 2020.

The report was submitted by the Chairman of the Judicial Panel of Inquiry, Justice Doris Okuwobi, in Lagos on Monday.

The Director of Amnesty International Nigeria, Osai Ojigho, who reacted to the content of the report, said: “Amnesty International welcomes the panel’s report, which confirms that Nigerian army and police shot peaceful protesters at the Lekki toll gate on 20 October 2020. The panel’s findings reveal the truth about what happened at Lekki toll gate and contradict the blatant denial by the Nigerian government that deadly force was used against peaceful #EndSARS protesters.

“A day after the crackdown, Amnesty International conducted its own on-the-ground investigation which confirmed that the Nigerian army and police killed at least 12 peaceful protesters in Lekki and Alausa – with evidence gathered from eyewitnesses, video footage and hospital reports. A week later Amnesty International was able to release a timeline of the shootings, which confirmed that Nigerian army vehicles left a military base a short drive from the toll gate on the evening of the shootings and were present when the killings began shortly after.

“For the survivors and relatives of the dead, the judicial panel report findings are only the first step towards justice and restitution. President Buhari must act promptly to ensure that those found to be responsible for shooting and attacks on peaceful protesters are brought to justice in fair trial. Nigerian authorities must ensure access to justice and effective remedies, including adequate compensation, restitution, and guarantee of non-repetition to victims and their families.”

“Authorities must also immediately and unconditionally release all #EndSARS protesters unlawfully detained since last year.”