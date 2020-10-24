The leaders of Afenifere and Ohanaeze Ndigbo have commiserated with all the families affected by the unleashing of the Nigerian Army on protesters in the #EndSARS at Lekki Tollgate in Lagos State on Tuesday.

The two socio-political groups of the South West and South East stated this in a statement by their Leader and President General, Chief R. F. Fasoranti and Chief John Nnia Nwodo, on Saturday.

Both Ohanaeze Ndigbo and Afenifere, however, stated their opposition to the wilful destruction that had attended the confrontation with the Army since Tuesday.

They said: “The blood of these young ones will pursue their killers and those who ordered them to the gate of justice.

“One fallout of the massacre was the looting and burning spree all over the city.

“We do not endorse arson as responsible organizations and we call for a stop of the orgies.

“We have also noted the divisive attempt to use the violence to put a wedge between Yoruba and Igbo and destroy the new understanding we have built in the last 3 years.

“We reject this devilish attempt and ask the police to investigate and arraign suspected perpetrators of the violence.

“The essence of law and order is for individual citizens to answer for their actions.

“It is where law enforcement is weak that you begin to cast ethnic slur when crimes are committed instead of holding the perpetrators.

“We appeal to our peoples to continue to live together in peace and harmony and not allow divisive elements to put a wedge between them.

“Solidarity for ever.”