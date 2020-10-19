Leke Adeboye, the son of the General Overseer of the Redeemed Christian Church of God, Pastor Enoch Adeboye, on Sunday led the service held by #EndSARS protesters in front of the Lagos State Government Secretariat in Alausa, Ikeja.

Leke’s father had earlier declared support for the protest and asked the government to restructure or contend with a divided Nigeria.

Leke said the #EndSARS demonstration signalled the beginning of a new Nigeria.

Spotting a black top, branded: “My Bible says These Are End Times, We Starting With #EndSARS,” he prayed to God to end all the “radarada: (rubbish) in the country.

He said: “This change that we have come for, let it be real change in Jesus name.

“This reformation, let it be real reformation in Jesus name.

“Father, end all the ‘radarada’ in our lives in Jesus’ name.

“End all the ‘radarada’ in this nation in Jesus’ name.

“And Lord, please prepare us to be able to take over, to be able to take charge in Jesus’ name.

“This is just the beginning of the first chapter.

“As we are writing the other chapters, please write it with us in Jesus’ name.

“Soro soke, ko se amin.”