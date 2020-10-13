The Deputy Governor of Lagos State, Dr. Obafemi Hamzat, has been “dragged” by super actress, Kemi Akindoju, for his tweet on the ongoing #EndSARS protest.

Hamzat had on his Twitter handle urged the protesters, calling for the disbanding of the Special Anti-Robbery Squad, to make their protest orderly for their salient points to be made.

He said with their action, the protesters were disrupting the free flow of traffic in the state.

However, in a tweet, actress Akindoju reminded the Deputy Governor that he allegedly blocked the road to celebrate his birthday party.

The actress further stated that #EndSARS protesters are now blocking the roads to save their lives.

Akindoju tweeted: “But sir, you blocked the road for your birthday party.

“The effect on the whole city was felt.

“Let’s keep the same energy sir, this time around the roads are blocked because we want to stay alive.

“Thank you sir.”