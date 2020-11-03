The Federal Government has assured that the current police reforms, which will cater for enhanced police salaries and general welfare following the #EndSARS protest, will be accommodated in the 2021 Budget under consideration in the National Assembly.

The Minister of Finance, Budget and National Planning, Zainab Ahmed, stated this at a budget defence of her Ministry before the Finance Committee of the House of Representatives on Tuesday.

Ahmed said the Federal Government was insistent about reforming the police in line with demands made by Nigerian youths who protested during the recent #EndSARS.

She explained that the Ministry was awaiting reports from the Federal Government’s Police Reform Committee and would review the current budget estimates to accommodate any financial commitment recommended from reports of the reforms that will cater for enhanced police salaries and general welfare of the officers and men.

She said: “We will come by revised or supplementary estimates, but we must wait for the outcome and final report from government’s reforms committee.”