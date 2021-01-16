Twelve staff of the Nigerian Correctional Service, Edo Command, were on Saturday given cheques for more than N3 million to support their treatment for injuries sustained during the #EndSARS protest.

The Controller of command, Felix Lawrence, presented the cheques to the beneficiaries in Benin.

He thanked the workers for their commitment to duty and resilience.

According to Lawrence, the Controller-General of the service, Ja’afaru Ahmed, gave approval for the issuance of the cheques.

He said that the gesture was to provide succour for the injured workers.

The controller called on officers and men in the command to be more dedicated to their duties.

Responding on behalf of the beneficiaries, Ombu Michael, whose head and face were stitched due to injuries, expressed gratitude for the gesture.

He said that the gesture would encourage the injured workers to be more dedicated to their duties.

The News Agency of Nigeria reports that the beneficiaries received the cheques through the Correctional Welfare Insurance Scheme (CWIS).

The CWIS was put in place to meet the medical and welfare needs of Nigerian Correctional Service staff in the event of occupational hazard.

NAN reports that, on the Oct. 19, 2020, hoodlums that hijacked the #EndSARS protest attacked the Benin and Oko correctional centres.

More than 1000 inmates were released during the attacks.