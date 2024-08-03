Endorsements and the power-brokers (2), by Abiodun Komolafe

Obafemi Awolowo, Nnamdi Azikiwe and Ahmadu Bello endorsed candidates, leveraging their influence and reputation. Awolowo reportedly supported Joseph Fadahunsi (1960), Ayo Akinsanya (1960) and Adekunle Ajasin (1979). Azikiwe backed Michael Okpara (1960), C. C. Onyia (1963) and Chukwuemeka Ojukwu (1966) while Ahamadu Bello endorsed Tafawa Abubakar Balewa (1959), Kashim Ibrahim (1962) and Usman Faruk (1985). Their endorsements carried weight due to regional influence, party leadership, national stature and grassroots connections.



Awolowo’s vast network and loyal following could make or break candidates, boost credibility, mobilize support, shape party decisions and impact electoral outcomes. By embracing the power of endorsements and learning from the successes of leaders like Awolowo, Azikiwe and Bello, Oyebanji can further solidify his position as a leader who exceeds expectations.



Without doubt, Oyebanji’s administration has made significant strides in achieving the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), with notable progress in various sectors. His initiatives have yielded tangible results in agriculture, youth empowerment, sports, and environmental conservation. He prioritized education, healthcare, and economic growth. He also transformed transportation, promoted tourism, and made progress in increasing access to clean water and reducing maternal mortality rates.



Despite Nigeria’s slow progress (a SDG score of 55.4% so far), Oyebanji’s efforts demonstrate the potential for collective action to drive meaningful change and accelerate SDG progress. His administration continues to protect natural resources, support vulnerable groups and strengthen security. These achievements demonstrate his effective leadership and commitment to improving Ekitis’ lives.

To build on this momentum, the governor should continue to prioritize skills development and economic growth. By leveraging the state’s strong cultural emphasis on education, he can drive science-focused, agro-industrial development and create a thriving export-oriented economy. This strategic approach can foster sustainable prosperity and further establish Ekiti as a hub for cultural and economic growth.



Governors Seyi Makinde and Muhammed Bago’s efforts to transform Oyo and Niger states’ economies into an export-oriented hub offer valuable lessons for Oyebanji’s vision for Ekiti’s economic transformation. By linking Oke-Ogun to Ibadan within 45-60 minutes, Makinde is boosting economic growth and connectivity in the region. Similarly, BAO, as Oyebanji is dotingly called, can drive agro-industrial growth in Ekiti, to set a benchmark for others to follow.



Inspired by Indira Gandhi’s ‘Green Revolution’, Oyebanji can partner the Ekiti State University’s Faculty of Agriculture with a global leader to drive an agro-allied revolution in Ekiti. He can establish a liaison desk with the Netherlands’ Commercial Attaché to attract expertise, investments and best practices. His government can also set up tractor-hiring centers, like Uber, to provide farmers with accessible and affordable mechanization services, replicating the Netherlands’ success.



Ekiti can benefit from financial collaborations with Dutch development finance corporations like FMO and NL Business. These partnerships can unlock expertise, funding, and innovative solutions, driving agricultural growth and economic development. By harnessing Dutch expertise in agriculture and finance, the state can transform into a thriving agro-industrial hub, fostering sustainable economic growth and prosperity.



It is interesting to note that Oyebanji’s selfless leadership prioritizes state interests over party affiliations, echoing former UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak’s sentiments. He recognizes local governments’ crucial role in Nigeria’s decentralization reforms and has empowered grassroots governance through a successful local election. His endorsement for a second term is a call to deliver higher-quality services and justify the trust placed in him.



In democratic politics, when one begins to count the number of endorsements that have come Oyebanji’s way, even from hitherto unexpected quarters, one may be tempted to say that it has given him a significant adrenaline boost. Moreover, it suggests that the opposition in Ekiti has no fingers. Therefore, with endorsements pouring in like holy water at a papal coronation, all BAO needs to do is press on, undeterred, resolute, and bathed in the blessings of his benefactors. As Eleanor Roosevelt once said, ‘The future belongs to those who believe in the beauty of their dreams.’



May the Lamb of God, who takes away the sin of the world, grant us peace in Nigeria!



