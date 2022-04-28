Endorsement of candidates for elective office undemocratic — Ex-Ebonyi Commissioner

Dr. Paul Okorie, a former Commissioner for Housing and Transportation in Ebonyi State, has described endorsements of aspirants for elective offices as “undemocratic”.

The ex-Commissioner spoke at a news conference in Abakaliki, the Ebonyi State capital, on Wednesday.

Okorie, a chieftain of the All Progressives Congress, said that democracy and democratic practices were hinged on open and free contests that allowed the people freedom to select the best to lead them.

The former Commissioner was reacting to the alleged endorsement and adoption of Francis Nwifuru, one of the governorship aspirants on the platform of the APC, by Governor Dave Umahi.

He said: “Somebody who wants to be a governor or preside over the affairs of the people should subject himself to scrutiny not hiding under anybody or people to push him through.

“The person should not shortchange others or use shortcuts to achieve his aim.

“He should be able to leave himself open for people to assess, criticise him on the basis of his antecedents and character.

“The alleged endorsement is undemocratic and runs counter to the democratic principles of fair play, transparency, equity and free contests.

“I do not see why a person who wants to preside over the affairs of a state or constituency will be looking to be endorsed as a consensus candidate.”

The APC chieftain maintained that a leader who emerged through endorsement would owe allegiance to the “endorser” and not to the people.

Okorie said: “In democracy, power belongs to the people and not to a single or group of individuals; therefore, the people should be responsible for choosing who should lead them.

“I have contested for governorship twice; I’m a victim, I condemn the acts of endorsement and I will never support it.”

Okorie, therefore, called for a peaceful, transparent, free and fair elections in Ebonyi State in the 2023 general elections.

He also advocated for a seamless selection process in choosing flag bearers of APC in all the elective positions.