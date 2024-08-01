EndBadGovernanceInNigeria: Protesters demand reversal of fuel subsidy in Borno

Some protesters in the early hours of Thursday reportedly staged a peaceful protest along Gomari Airport -Bulumkutu Ward of Maiduguri, the Borno State capital.

It was gathered that the protesters were mostly youths.

They were seen carrying placards with aggrieved inscriptions: ‘Ba Maso’ in Hausa, meaning (We no agree), ‘Tinubu must reserve or bring back fuel subsidy’, ‘We are dying of hunger and insecurity’, ‘Just yesterday 20 people were killed in suicide attack in Kawuri of Konduga LGA’, among others.

Also Read:

It was observed that the protesters were peaceful in conduct even as some security agencies were waving at them.

Vanguard also reports that mini business activities are going on in some areas with skeletal services at some filling stations.

Post Views: 0