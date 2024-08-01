EndBadGovernanceInNigeria: Nasarawa communities in chaos as protesters overwhelm security agents

In a distressing turn of events, Nyanya axis of Karu Local Government Council of the Federal Capital Territory and its neighbouring Mararaba town, in Nasarawa State, were thrown into chaos on Thursday morning following the protest started by some citizens against hunger, hardship and bad governance.

According to reports, business activities were grounded as protesters took over the streets and major roads.

Despite the heavy presence of security personnel, which included the Nigerian military, the police, Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps and local vigilantes deployed to the areas, the defiant protesters overwhelmed them.

It was gathered that thousands of protesters brandishing dangerous weapons, stones and placards with different inscriptions dared the security personnel stationed in most strategic places.

The protesters reportedly took over the popular major Abuja/Keffi Expressway which is even heavily manned by the security personnel, thus preventing vehicular and human movements.

All the banks located in the axis were seen locked with heavy padlocks.

Market men and women including shop owners who had earlier come to carry out their day’s businesses, hurriedly locked their shops to avoid them being looted by the protesters.

Although soldiers were seen patrolling the areas and shooting in the air to scare the protesters even as the latter appeared not to be deterred by the action.

As of press time, two persons were said to be fatally shot at Mararaba by a stray bullet.

It was however not known if the bullet was fired by the soldiers or the police personnel securing the axis.

