EndBadGovernanceInNigeria: Computer village closed, transport hike as protests continue in Ikeja

The ever busy and bustling Computer Village, otherwise known as Phone Village, remains closed, leaving commuters stranded as transporters hike prices amid ongoing protests.
According to reports, Many Nigerians flooded the Lagos State capital, Ikeja, bearing placards and chanting slogans such as “We are hungry,” “End bad government,” and “Palliative is a scam.”
However, heavily armed security personnel, including members of the Lagos State Police, Lagos State Neighbourhood Safety Corps (LNSC), Rapid Response Squad (RRS), and Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps, were seen by Vanguard patrolling alongside the protesters