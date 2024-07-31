EndBadGovernance: ‘We’ll be eating, protesters can go protest’, Akpabio mocks organisers

Barely 12 hours before the start of the planned nationwide protest against hunger and bad governance, the Senate President, Godswill Akpabio, has mocked organisers saying they should go ahead with the demonstration while they watch on eating.

Akpabio made this disclosure on Tuesday while addressing delegates of the Niger Delta Development Commission in Rivers State.

The Senate President, who seems displeased with the planned protest, said the Niger-Delta people are not ready for a regime change while referencing the statement of the MD of the commission.

“All of us feel the impact of what is happening now. But we are aware it will be for a short while. MD, I want to thank you for what you said.

“You said we are not interested in regime change; let us own this government.

“Those who want to protest can protest, but let us be there eating — I must thank the Niger Delta.

“We acknowledge the fact that the impact of oil and gas activities in our region has done immeasurable damage to our people,” he stressed.

He assured that the National Assembly is ready to help with legislation to curb oil spillage and environmental pollution in the region.

“The specific issues faced by the Niger Delta must be contained in that communique because we are going to make it available to Mr President.

“The ones that need legislation will come to us, the ones that need intervention will go to NDDC, the ones that need more money will go to the president and commander-in-chief and I assure you that those issues will be addressed,” he maintained.

Recall that Akpabio called for an emergency meeting of the Senate due to the forthcoming protest scheduled for August 1 to 10.

A circular signed by the Clerk, Chinedu Akubueze on Monday, said the meeting was of “National Importance”.

The internal circular did not give further details on the emergency meeting.

The meeting was slated for Wednesday (Today), July 31, 2024, just one day before the commencement of the nationwide planned protest against hunger and hardship.

The memo wrote, “Dear Distinguished Senators, the President of the Senate, His Excellency, Senator Godswill Obot Akpabio, GCON, has directed that an emergency plenary sitting of the Senate be convened as follows: Date: WEDNESDAY, JULY 31st, 2024; TIME: 12 NOON.”

