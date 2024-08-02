EndBadGovernance: Stop protest now — Adegboruwa

A Senior Advocate of Nigeria, Ebun-Olu Adegboruwa, has told youths engaged in the nationwide protest to immediately stop it.

The legal adviser of the group coordinating the protest, Take It Back Movement, said this in a statement issued on Friday.

Adegboruwa said: “Though the intention of the organisers was to achieve peaceful and well-coordinated protests, it would seem that fifth columnists and some angry persons infiltrated the ranks of the protesters to derail their laudable mission.

“I appeal to the protesters to withdraw themselves from their various protest grounds and to suspend the protests immediately and indefinitely, in order to give room for meaningful dialogue and engagement with the government.

“Given that the protests were said to have been hijacked by sponsored agents, it is necessary to avoid further losses and casualties.

“The organisers of the protests and their representatives should embrace dialogue with the government.”

Adegboruwa expressed his “sincere condolences to the employers and families of the security personnel and also to the protesters, praying to God to comfort them and to grant them the fortitude to bear the irreparable losses”.

He also called on President Bola Tinubu to directly address the nation on the demands of the protesters.

