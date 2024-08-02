EndBadGovernance: IPMAN urges members to shun protests, calls for calm across Nigeria

The Independent Petroleum Marketers Association of Nigeria, IPMAN, has directed its members to shun the ongoing 10-day nationwide protest against hunger and bad governance in the country.

IPMAN gave the directive in a statement signed by its National President, Alhaji Abubakar Maigandi Shettima, and National Secretary, James Terlumun on Friday.

According to the statement, the association observed that the national protest that started on August 1, was initiated by “unidentified individuals”.

The National President thereby urged members of the association to stay calm and concentrate on their business, noting that the administration of President Bola Tinubu is actively working towards full economic recovery.

Shettima also passionately called on Nigerians to embrace dialogue, constructive engagement and understanding in the call for their demands, adding that this is not the time for high-handedness or wanton destruction.

He further advised members not to be led into an avoidable chaos by what he described as “faceless individuals who do not have the ultimate good of Nigeria at heart”.

“All over the world, protests are organised by recognised groups with known leaders who take responsibility for their peaceful focus.

“However, when protests are called by faceless groups with no known leaders, there is a greater chance of violence.

“It is against this reality that the National President of IPMAN, Alh. Abubakar Maigandi Shettima is asking all IPMAN members, and the general public not to be caught in this impending imbroglio that may lead to loss of lives and properties, in an already peaceful Nigeria,” the statement added.

