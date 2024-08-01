EndBadGovernance: Don’t allow protest to degenerate, Adeyanju tells FCT CP

In a firm statement, one of the solicitors to the protesters, Deji Adeyanju, has advised the Commissioner of Police for the Federal Capital Territory, Bennett Igweh, against allowing the protests to degenerate into violence.

His advice is coming following the CP’s insistence that the protesters must go inside the stadium.

Adeyanju, while addressing journalists, said the police should allow the protesters to continue their peaceful demonstrations.

“We have been intervening to ensure the protest remains peaceful but if they don’t appreciate our interventions and want the protest to degenerate, so be it.

“This is not the first time the police will attack us. We are used to it,” he said

Meanwhile, some of the protesters have said the protests would continue unless President Bola Tinubu meets their demands.

They called on the president to do the needful and the protests would be immediately called off.

Also speaking in Abuja, the Director of Mobilisation, Take It Back Movement, Damilare Adenola, lamented that the oppression under the president’s leadership had lasted too long.

“The various court orders restricting protesters to particular locations are an aberration,” he stated.

