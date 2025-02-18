End of an era: NDDC Chairman mourns Pa Edwin Clark

Chiedu Ebie, Chairman of the Niger Delta Development Commission has mourned the passing of Chief Edwin Kiagbodo Clark, 97, describing his death as the end of an era.

Ebie extended his condolences to the Clark-Fuludu Bekederemo family of Kiagbodo Town in Delta over the loss of their patriarch.

He described Clark as a nationalist and visionary leader who tirelessly championed Nigeria’s unity and development, particularly advocating for the progress of the Niger Delta.

“For us in the NDDC, Pa Clark was an outstanding leader, not just for the South-South geopolitical zone and the Niger Delta, but for Nigeria and the black race,” Ebie stated.

Ebie noted that the late Clark, a foremost Ijaw leader, left an indelible mark on history, significantly influencing various sectors of society.

“Clark lived through the struggles and triumphs of the colonial, independence, and post-independence eras, navigating the twists and turns that made him an unforgettable icon,” he added.

Highlighting his extensive service to Nigeria, Ebie recalled the late Clark’s role as an adviser to the military governor of the Mid-Western Region, David Ejoor.

He also served in several capacities, including as cabinet member in the administration of Military Governor of Mid-West State (now Edo and Delta states), Samuel Ogbemudia, and as Federal Commissioner for Information in 1975.

Ebie credited the late Clark with playing a pivotal role in the establishment of the Mid-West College of Technology, which later became the University of Benin.

“The ex-Senator and founder of Edwin Clark University was deeply passionate about education, demonstrating an unwavering commitment to Nigeria’s progress,” he stated.

He further described the late Clark as a fearless advocate, who, until his last breath, remained a strong voice for restructuring Nigeria’s political system while preaching peace and unity.

“His passing closes a glorious chapter in the country’s history.

“The NDDC Board, management, and staff join all Nigerians in mourning the exit of a great man, a foremost nationalist, and the Niger Delta leader,” Ebie stated.

He said that Nigeria has lost a true patriot and a powerful voice for justice.

