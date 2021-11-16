End in sight for insurgency, banditry – CAS

Air Marshall Isiaka Oladayo Amao on Wednesday assured Nigerians that end of savagery of the insurgents and bandits is in sight.

The Air Chief who gave the assurance Tuesday during 2022 budget defence session before the committee on Air force, said the insurgents of whatever faction, be it Boko Haram or ISWAP, have been devastatingly decimated and degraded with attendant loss of fighters and weapons which on weekly basis, making many of them to surrender voluntarily.

“Required onslaughts tactically and strategically are already mapped out to rout out the remnants of the insurgents attacking villages and military outposts in pretence of still being potent.

“In line with the core mandate of the Air force and military generally, the territorial integrity of Nigeria is being protected from against the insurgents and bandits who in no distant time, will be completely wiped out,” he said.

He added that as the 2021 budgetary allocations given the Air Force was judiciously used in prosecuting the war against the insurgents and bandits as well as improving the welfare of officers and men, the 2022 allocations, will also be expended judiciously for similar purposes.

“In the face of challenges at hand, prudency and accountability have been the guiding principle of implementation of budgetary allocations by the Nigeria Air Force”, he said.

In his remarks before the session went into closed door, the Chairman of the Committee, Senator Ibn Bala Na’ Allah tasked the military outfit to use all the resources within its disposal in routing out the remnants of the insurgents in particular and make the forests inhabitable for bandits, kidnappers and all forms of criminals.

“The Air Force and by extension, the military generally, deserved commendation from Nigerians as far as war against insurgency and banditry are concerned but Nigerians want these enemies of the Nation to be completely defeated as soon as possible.

“For us on this Committee and in the National Assembly, required Appropriations in terms of procurement of weapons, armaments and enhancement of welfare of officers and men in the military, shall be made since essence of governance itself is security and welfare of citizenry,” he said.