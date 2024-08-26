EMY Awards Africa announces details ahead of Lagos Soirée

The Mercedes Benz Center in Victoria Island, Lagos State came alive on Friday as media representatives gathered for an exclusive parley ahead of the Lagos Soirée scheduled for September 7, 2024.

This marks a significant expansion of the EMY Africa Awards known for celebrating the achievements of men across the continent.

The event, anchored by Natasha Onube, popularly known as Natasha Lagos, began with a warm welcome and an introduction to the EMY Awards’ legacy.

Onube reflected on the success of the EMY Awards in Ghana, emphasising its focus on “giving men their flowers” by recognising their contributions to the society.

She highlighted that the expansion into Africa, signified by the Lagos Soirée, represents a new chapter in the award’s mission to honour excellence beyond Ghana’s borders.

Tobi Abimbola, Head of Marketing for Mercedes Benz, provided insights into the company’s philosophy and its decision to partner with the EMY Awards.

Abimbola emphasised Mercedes Benz’s commitment to supporting initiatives that celebrate innovation, leadership, and excellence – values that align perfectly with the EMY

Africa Awards.

The event’s highlight was a speech by Kojo Soboh, the visionary founder of EMY Africa.

Soboh delved into the origins of the EMY Awards, sharing how a desire to spotlight men who embody good values and contribute to societal progress inspired the creation of the award nine years ago.

He reflected on the awards’ journey, from its humble beginnings to becoming a distinguished platform that has honoured notable figures across Africa and beyond.

He said: “The Annual EMY Africa Awards honours men who have demonstrated good values, distinguished themselves in their diverse fields of endeavour, and are committed to societal progress.

“It also gives complementary awards to women who have made an impact in society.

“Over the past nine years, the EMY Africa Awards has elevated countless achievers across local industries, communities, culture, and public service in Africa and beyond.”

Soboh highlighted some of the remarkable Nigerians who have been celebrated on the EMY Awards platform, including prominent figures such as Akinwumi Adesina, Tony Elumelu, Richard Mofe-Damijo, and Don Jazzy.

He also recapped last year’s ceremony, where distinguished Nigerians like Olugbenga Agboola, Chief Dele Momodu, Mr. Eazi, and Tajudeen Adepetu were honoured for their contributions to technology, media, and beyond.

Looking ahead, Soboh offered a glimpse into the forthcoming events of 2024, including the Men of the Year Award Party on September 21 and the 9th EMY Africa Awards, slated for October 26 in Ghana.

He also shared the impact of EMY Africa’s activities this year, particularly the honour of hosting legendary musician, Stevie Wonder, during his visit to Ghana.

The special event, organised by EMY Africa in his honour, symbolised the growing influence of the awards in bridging the gap between Africa and its diaspora.

“The journey so far in 2024 has been transformative,” Soboh said, adding: “It’s been marked by significant milestones, innovative projects, and a commitment to celebrating African excellence.

“With each event, partnership, and initiative, we have strengthened our position as a leading force and a brand to reckon with.

“As we continue on this path, we remain committed to our vision of inspiring and empowering the next generation of African leaders and innovators.”

As the Lagos Soirée approaches, anticipation builds for what promises to be a night of

celebration, recognition, and the continued elevation of African excellence.

