Emurgo Africa set to unveil Africa’s first Web 3.0 Social Impact Research Report

A comprehensive Web 3.0 Social Impact Research Report, the first of its kind for Africa, is set to be released on June 23, 2023.

The report highlights the rapidly-evolving landscape of Web 3.0 technologies in these African countries.

It provides an in-depth analysis of their impact, opportunities, challenges and offering recommendations for fostering growth and social impact.

Web 3.0 technologies are experiencing exponential growth and expansion in Africa, with the potential to bring transformative change to various industries such as finance, supply chain management, and healthcare.

Factors such as regulatory clarity, infrastructure development and collaboration between stakeholders will play a significant role in the widespread use and successful implementation of these technologies.

The report, sponsored by Emurgo Africa, will be launched at a media event in Nairobi, Kenya, with industry leaders, opinion leaders, policymakers and the media in attendance.

Key figures from prominent blockchain organisations, including NODO, CVVC, GreenHouse Capital, PwC and Cardano, will deliver notable conversations and remarks at the event.

The Web 3.0 Social Impact Research report aims to fill a knowledge gap by examining the potential of these technologies to advance social and economic development in Africa.

It presents a detailed view of the current landscape and future prospects of Web 3.0 technologies in the region, featuring real-world use cases, possibilities and obstacles connected with their adoption.

The report explores various aspects of Web 3.0, such as decentralised finance (DeFi), blockchain technology, digital identity, smart contracts, and data privacy.

It also investigates the regulatory environment, infrastructure, and access to technology in the target nations, identifying areas for development that will facilitate the growth and adoption of Web 3.0 technologies.

Key findings from the report include the immense opportunities for the African continent through the adoption of Web 3.0 technologies, a staggering 1,668 per cent increase in investment in blockchain technology in Africa between 2021 and 2022, and the crucial importance of collaboration between industry stakeholders, policymakers, and regulators in fostering an environment conducive to the growth of Web 3.0 technologies.

Ahmed M. Amer, CEO of Emurgo Africa, said: “The future of Web 3.0 technologies in Africa is bright, with the potential to drive unprecedented social, financial and economic development across the continent. This report emphasises the critical importance of collaboration between stakeholders, policymakers, and regulators in fully realising the transformative power of Web 3.0 technologies in Africa.”

For more information about the report and the upcoming event, visit [https://www.emurgo.africa/] or follow Emurgo Africa on social media at [https://twitter.com/EmurgoAfrica].