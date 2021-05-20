The National Orientation Agency has called on young Nigerians to emulate the selflessness, tenacity and patriotism of late Prof. Felicia Adebola Adeyoyin who wrote the Nigerian National Pledge in 1976.

In a message of condolence to Nigerians and her family, the agency’s Director General, Dr. Garba Abari said Adeyoyin who passed on earlier in May 2021 was very unassuming despite bequeathing the nation with one of its much respected national symbols – the National Pledge. He said Adeyoyin, because of her drive for continuous distinction, was not complacent with authoring the National Pledge but went on to the peak of her chosen career to become a professor, admonishing Nigerian youths to emulate her tenacity.

The National Pledge is one of the country’s rallying messages which seek to commit its citizens to a life time of patriotism, love and service to the fatherland. The National Orientation Agency has adopted it as National Prayer and advocated for its use in all public functions.

The NOA Director General lamented that Prof. Adeyoyin’s departure came at a time when her inputs as a national icon of inspiration, especially for the girl child, was most needed. He however urged her family and all Nigerians to take solace in the fact that she has left her footprints in upholding the honour and glory of her fatherland.

Abari described the late Adeyoyin as deserving of honour and respect by all Nigerians, even in death. He prayed for her eternal repose and for divine consolation of her family and the nation at large.