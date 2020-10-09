RelatedPosts No Content Available

As part of efforts to provide employment opportunities for thousands of youths in the country, leading empowerment firm, Goskylight, has announced plans to train prospective grass cutter farmers in Lagos and its environs on November 7, 2020.

The Director of Training and Human Capital Development, Goskylight, Daniel Folarin, disclosed this in a statement released on Friday in Lagos.

Folarin said the training, scheduled for November 7 at Diamonds Mine Schools, 1, Adeyeri Crescent, Oyemekun Bus Stop, Ogba, Lagos by 9am, will provide participants necessary resources needed to start a grass cutter farm.

Interested participants are advised to contact Goskylight via 07033956609 or [email protected] for registration.

Folarin said: “The rate of unemployment in Nigeria is alarming and it continues to rise daily.

“A total of 21,764,618 Nigerians were unemployed as of June 2020, according to the Nigerian Bureau of Statistics.

“Grasscutter farming is a lucrative business you can start at home after undergoing this training.

“The training is part of our efforts to address unemployment among the Nigerian youths, by providing them with necessary resources to start their farming businesses.”