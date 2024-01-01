Empowerment: Deputy Senate President distributes 60 cars in Kano

In sustenance of his efforts to empower the people of Kano and its environs, the Deputy President of the Senate, Senator Barau Jibrin, has distributed 60 Sharon cars to the people of the state.

Thousands of constituents, supporters and well-wishers witnessed the distribution of the vehicles on Sunday at the Meena Events Centre in Kano.

The beneficiaries of the gesture of the Deputy President of the Senate cut across all strata in the state, including traders, farmers, civil servants and politicians, among others.

Distributing the cars, Senator Barau said the gesture was to ease the movements of the beneficiaries to their places of work, businesses and farms with a view to boosting the economy of the state.

Represented by his Chief of Staff, Professor Muhammad Ibn Abdullahi, Barau reiterated his commitment to make his constituents self-reliant and contribute to boosting the country’s economy.

He urged the beneficiaries to take good advantage of the vehicles and utilize them to empower themselves and other people in the region.

Abdullahi said, “We are gathered here today for the distribution of 60 cars as part of efforts of the Deputy President of the Senate to empower and make our people self-reliant. With these cars, the beneficiaries will be able to carry out their businesses well and contribute their quota to the development of the state.

“This is not the first and it will not be the last by Allah’s grace, he will continue to carry out intervention programmes to enable our people to be self-reliant.”