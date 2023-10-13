Empowering Through Fashion: SARA partners Assembly Hub for “The Creative Class”

SARA by Wema, in an exciting collaboration with Assembly Hub, is proud to introduce “The Creative Class,” a groundbreaking business accelerator program that promises to upskill and empower budding entrepreneurs in Africa’s vibrant fashion industry.

The intensive four-week accelerator programme is designed to provide crucial business support, mentorship and peer learning opportunities for both emerging and established entrepreneurs, aged 21 to 35.

Tunde Mabawonku, Executive Director Retail and Digital Wema Bank, emphasised the bank’s dedication to women’s entrepreneurship, stating, “At Wema Bank, we understand that women’s entrepreneurship is the lifeline for economic growth. This commitment is evident through initiatives like SARA, aligned with our mission to empower young entrepreneurs.”

“The Creative Class” is set to transform the fashion landscape by nurturing fresh talent and scaling up innovative ideas. The program boasts an array of comprehensive masterclasses taught by industry experts, hands-on business modelling workshops, and intensive pitch readiness training.

Entrepreneurs participating in “The Creative Class” will have the opportunity to compete for a substantial reward. A total of N2,500,000 NGN in Cash Grant Awards (N500,000 NGN each for the top 5 finalists) will be disbursed to accelerate the growth of the winning startups.

This programme will be both physical and virtual. While physical classes will be held at Purple Academy in Ilupeju, offering a conducive environment for learning and networking, the virtual component ensures accessibility and flexibility for participants.

READ ALSO:

NIS rescues eight victims of human trafficking in Jigawa

Two Decades of Magic: Africa Magic turns 20

Solid Minerals Development: Alake seeks synergy With Interior Ministry on security, illegal mining

“The Creative Class” welcomes creative minds from various niches, including Fashion, Textile, Accessories, Jewelry, FashTech, Home Goods, and the Creative Arts. Participation is open to Small and Medium Enterprises (SMEs) and Entrepreneurs who have been operating for 0 to 11 months for the “Fashion ENTR pathway, and for more than 12 months for the “Fashion NXT” Pathway.

The Selection Criteria For “Fashion ENTR:

National of any sub-Saharan African country

Aged between 18 – 40 years old

Founder and Owner of the business

Demonstrable interest in your business idea

Availability for the entire six-week program duration

The Selection Criteria For “Fashion NXT”:

National of any sub-Saharan African country

Aged between 21 – 40 years old

Actively operating a business entity or creative practice

Founder and Owner of the business

Business must be registered with CAC

Availability for the entire 6-week program duration

The Registration deadline is October 15 and there is an exclusive offer that offers customers/participants a reduced registration fee of ₦20,000.00, as opposed to the regular fee of ₦25,000.00.

Don’t miss out on this life-changing opportunity to make your mark in the world of fashion entrepreneurship.

For more information, visit SARA’s website or contact us at support@sara.com.