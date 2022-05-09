Employment Scam: Workers protest at Adamawa Specialist Hospital

Some aggrieved workers of the Specialist Hospital, Yola, the Adamawa State’s capital have protested over alleged illegal employment of laboratory scientists and lack of human relations by the Medical Director (MD) of the hospital, Dr Wadinga Dauda.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the protesters on Monday, blocked the main gate with placards, demanding sacking of the MD and laboratory scientists.

Mr Awwal Lau, Leader of the protesters from Medical Records Department, accused the MD of employing non indigenes, lack of human relations in handling staff matters and operating a parallel laboratory in the hospital.

When contacted, the MD told newsmen that when he took over, the pharmacy department was indebted to the tune of N39m, due to alleged involvement of the staff in diversion of drugs.

According to him, some of the protesters were transferred out for their roles in drug and scanning racketeering.

“People should not be taking political issues into health care services delivery.

“We are fighting this cause for the people of Adamawa, who had suffered bad medical services from the hands of these quacks,” he said.

Dauda said that blocking leakages from diversion of funds and equipment in the hospital resulted in the transformation of Accident and Emergency Services laboratories, where PSA, full blood count and liver tests are conducted instantly.

“As it is now, major trajectory surgeries and kidney de-stoning can now be treated as cheap as N25,000 for all manner of patients in the state,” he explained