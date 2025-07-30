Employment: No waiver, replacement in PSC recruitment – Chairman

The Chairman, Police Service Commission, says it will not request employment waivers or seek replacement slots in its recruitment processes.

The Chairman of the commission, retired Deputy Inspector General of Police, Hashimu Argungu, said this on Wednesday in Abuja, when he paid a courtesy visit to the Acting Chairman of the Federal Character Commission, Oladele Kayode.

Argungu said the visit was aimed at fostering collaboration with the FCC ahead of the planned recruitment into the PSC Cadet Academy, as well as staff recruitment into the commission.

According to him, the PSC has no intention of requesting waivers or replacements during any employment exercise. Waivers are discretionary, and where there is discretion, there is room for corruption.

He emphasised that the PSC was committed to conducting recruitment in a transparent, accountable, and equitable manner in line with constitutional and statutory provisions.

He also described the FCC as a key partner in ensuring equitable representation in federal institutions, including the Nigeria Police Force, and stressed the need to observe federal character principles in all recruitment processes.

”We are here to appeal for your cooperation. Gender, local governments, states, and geopolitical zones must all be considered to ensure equity, not just equality. Equality without fairness is injustice,” he said.

The PSC Chairman warned against corrupt recruitment practices, such as the sale of employment slots, and vowed to hold perpetrators accountable.

“Anyone found selling recruitment slots will be arrested and prosecuted. We will investigate such act and ensure transparency. Recruitment should not be done under the table or in secrecy,” he also said.

He added that future recruitment would be widely advertised in national newspapers and online platforms to give all qualified Nigerians equal access.

Responding, the Acting Chairman of the FCC, Oladele Kayode, clarified that the FCC does not initiate waivers but only acts upon requests from MDAs.

”It is not the FCC that gives waivers arbitrarily. If you do not come to us with waiver requests, we will not grant them. If your commission decides to advertise vacancies to ensure inclusiveness, we will fully support you,” he said.

He commended the PSC’s stance on transparency and collaboration, describing the meeting as a demonstration of inter-agency cooperation and a shared commitment to national unity.

Kayode stressed the importance of reflecting the federal character principle in all public institutions, including security agencies with a view to building public trust and promote social cohesion.

”A diverse and inclusive police force is better positioned to build public confidence, deter insecurity, and serve all citizens without bias.

”The principles of fairness, equity, and balanced representation are not just constitutional mandates, they are strategies for national peace and stability,” he added.

He reaffirmed the FCC’s willingness to work with the PSC to integrate federal character principles in police recruitment, training, and promotions.

”The FCC is open to strategic partnerships that will institutionalise equity without compromising merit. Through joint frameworks, we can support compliance, transparency, and capacity building, especially in sensitive sectors such as law enforcement,” he said.

He commended the leadership of the PSC for its commitment to service and urged continued collaboration to build institutions that would reflect the country’s diversity and uphold justice.

